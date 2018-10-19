IN ALBION, Thursday at 7:58 a.m., a car was reported to have struck a tree on Pond Road.

IN ANSON, Thursday at 4:34 p.m., a theft was reported, no location given.

IN ATHENS, Thursday at 12:28 p.m., a fire with trees down was reported on Harmony Road.

2:05 p.m., a burglary was reported on Back Road.

IN BENTON, Thursday at 9:32 p.m., a theft was reported at Averill Mobile Home Park.

IN BINGHAM, Thursday at 11:45 a.m., a fire with wires down was reported on Owens Street.

IN CHINA, Thursday at 11:19 a.m., a fire with trees down was reported on Stanley Hill Road.

IN CLINTON, Thursday at 8:23 p.m., a theft was reported on McNally Road.

IN CORNVILLE, Thursday at 11:09 a.m., debris was reported in the road on Beckwith Road.

11:14 a.m., debris was reported in the road on Beckwith Road.

9:08 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Shadagee Road.

IN EMBDEN, Thursday at 6:49 p.m., debris was reported in the road on Cross Town Road.

IN EUSTIS, Friday at 8:35 a.m., threatening was reported on School Street.

IN FAIRFIELD, Thursday at 10:47 a.m., debris was reported in the road on Center Road.

11:37 a.m., a caller from Sites Stinson Drive reported a scam.

IN FARMINGTON, Thursday at 7:54 a.m., noise was reported on Barlen Street.

8:50 a.m., a traffic accident involving injury was reported on Wilton Road.

10:11 a.m., a fire with a tree down was reported on Seamon Road.

10:31 a.m., a fire with a power line down and arcing was reported on Titcomb Hill Road.

10:33 a.m., a structure fire was reported on Quebec Street.

1:41 p.m., a road hazard was reported on Weeks Mills Road.

1:46 p.m., a fire with a tree and lines down was reported on Weeks Mills Road.

2:32 p.m., threatening was reported on Main Street.

IN HARMONY, Thursday at 10:30 a.m., a fire with trees down was reported on Cambridge Road.

IN HARTLAND, Thursday at 8:38 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Elm Street.

IN JACKMAN, Thursday at 11:20 a.m., threatening was reported on Johns Street.

IN KINGFIELD, Thursday at 7:22 a.m., trespassing was reported on Poland Spring Drive.

IN MADISON, Thursday at 10:56 a.m., debris was reported in the road on Thurston Hill Road.

11 a.m., debris was reported in the road on East Madison Road.

2:34 p.m., a fire with wires down was reported on Horsetail Hill Road.

5:24 p.m., a burglary was reported on Hazel Street.

IN MERCER, Friday at 6:15 a.m., a fire was reported on Elm Street.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Thursday at 1:33 p.m., a theft was reported on Main Street.

2:21 p.m., trespassing was reported on Main Street.

IN OAKLAND, Thursday at 8:58 a.m., threatening was reported on Fairfield Street.

IN PITTSFIELD, Thursday at 10:20 a.m., a case involving larceny, forgery or fraud was reported on Somerset Avenue.

2:45 p.m., a fire with wires down was reported on Higgins Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Thursday at 3:07 p.m., a vehicle burglary was reported on Fairgrounds Market Place.

3:53 p.m., a burglary was reported on Bennett Avenue.

5:55 p.m., violation of bail was reported on West Front Street.

7:15 p.m., a theft was reported on Madison Avenue.

9:54 p.m., a theft was reported on Waterville Road.

Friday at 7:47 a.m., a vehicle burglary was reported on Academy Circle.

IN SMITHFIELD, Thursday at 5:52 p.m., trees were reported down on Village Road.

IN SOLON, Thursday at 10:47 a.m., a theft was reported on North Main Street.

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 11:20 a.m., an assault was reported on the Two Cent Bridge off Front Street.

2:11 p.m., criminal mischief was reported at the corner of Elm Street and Western Avenue.

3:44 p.m., a fire was reported on Pleasant Street.

3:52 p.m., harassment was reported on Hathaway Street.

4:19 p.m., juvenile offenses were reported on King Street.

4:39 p.m., a shoplifter was reported on Waterville Commons Drive. A person was summoned on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, according to the report.

7:43 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Gold Street.

7:45 p.m., a traffic accident involving injury was reported on College Avenue.

7:57 p.m., a caller from Elm Street reported an unwanted person on the premises.

IN WEST NEW PORTLAND, Thursday at 12:45 p.m., a fire was reported on Jacobs Lane.

IN WILTON, Thursday at 4:52 p.m., a case involving theft or fraud was reported on McCrillis Corner Road.

IN WINSLOW, Thursday at 6:04 p.m., a caller from Monument Street reported a person was missing.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Thursday at 11:27 a.m., Dustin French, 28, of Madison, was arrested on two warrants.

6:13 p.m., Justin Andrew Maclean, 32, of Stratton, was arrested on charges of operating after habitual offender revocation and violating condition of release.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Thursday at 12:38 p.m., Justin Howard Amos, 25, of Palmyra, was arrested on a warrant.

6:51 p.m., Lina Torres-Englehardt, 36, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of violation of a protective order.

8:35 p.m., Abraham Adams, 41, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release.

8:45 p.m., Noah Michael Goodridge, 20, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of violating condition of release.

Friday at 12:23 a.m., Benjamin J. Lavoie, 27, of Vassalboro, was arrested on charges of violating condition of release and operating under the influence.

2:26 a.m., Kathleen Elizabeth Lee, 35, of Portland, was arrested on six warrants.

3:31 a.m., Christopher Dean Wilson, 33, of Casco, was arrested on three warrants and a charge of being a fugitive from justice.

SUMMONSES

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 4:39 p.m., Star L. McKinney, 41, of Oakland, was summoned on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

4:53 p.m., Shanon L. Walls, 33, of Waterville, was summoned on charges of operating while license suspended or revoked and violating condition of release.

7:39 p.m., Brian David Miller, 38, of Winslow, was summoned on charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and unlawful possession of scheduled drug.

