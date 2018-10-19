IN ALBION, Thursday at 7:58 a.m., a car was reported to have struck a tree on Pond Road.
IN ANSON, Thursday at 4:34 p.m., a theft was reported, no location given.
IN ATHENS, Thursday at 12:28 p.m., a fire with trees down was reported on Harmony Road.
2:05 p.m., a burglary was reported on Back Road.
IN BENTON, Thursday at 9:32 p.m., a theft was reported at Averill Mobile Home Park.
IN BINGHAM, Thursday at 11:45 a.m., a fire with wires down was reported on Owens Street.
IN CHINA, Thursday at 11:19 a.m., a fire with trees down was reported on Stanley Hill Road.
IN CLINTON, Thursday at 8:23 p.m., a theft was reported on McNally Road.
IN CORNVILLE, Thursday at 11:09 a.m., debris was reported in the road on Beckwith Road.
11:14 a.m., debris was reported in the road on Beckwith Road.
9:08 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Shadagee Road.
IN EMBDEN, Thursday at 6:49 p.m., debris was reported in the road on Cross Town Road.
IN EUSTIS, Friday at 8:35 a.m., threatening was reported on School Street.
IN FAIRFIELD, Thursday at 10:47 a.m., debris was reported in the road on Center Road.
11:37 a.m., a caller from Sites Stinson Drive reported a scam.
IN FARMINGTON, Thursday at 7:54 a.m., noise was reported on Barlen Street.
8:50 a.m., a traffic accident involving injury was reported on Wilton Road.
10:11 a.m., a fire with a tree down was reported on Seamon Road.
10:31 a.m., a fire with a power line down and arcing was reported on Titcomb Hill Road.
10:33 a.m., a structure fire was reported on Quebec Street.
1:41 p.m., a road hazard was reported on Weeks Mills Road.
1:46 p.m., a fire with a tree and lines down was reported on Weeks Mills Road.
2:32 p.m., threatening was reported on Main Street.
IN HARMONY, Thursday at 10:30 a.m., a fire with trees down was reported on Cambridge Road.
IN HARTLAND, Thursday at 8:38 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Elm Street.
IN JACKMAN, Thursday at 11:20 a.m., threatening was reported on Johns Street.
IN KINGFIELD, Thursday at 7:22 a.m., trespassing was reported on Poland Spring Drive.
IN MADISON, Thursday at 10:56 a.m., debris was reported in the road on Thurston Hill Road.
11 a.m., debris was reported in the road on East Madison Road.
2:34 p.m., a fire with wires down was reported on Horsetail Hill Road.
5:24 p.m., a burglary was reported on Hazel Street.
IN MERCER, Friday at 6:15 a.m., a fire was reported on Elm Street.
IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Thursday at 1:33 p.m., a theft was reported on Main Street.
2:21 p.m., trespassing was reported on Main Street.
IN OAKLAND, Thursday at 8:58 a.m., threatening was reported on Fairfield Street.
IN PITTSFIELD, Thursday at 10:20 a.m., a case involving larceny, forgery or fraud was reported on Somerset Avenue.
2:45 p.m., a fire with wires down was reported on Higgins Road.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Thursday at 3:07 p.m., a vehicle burglary was reported on Fairgrounds Market Place.
3:53 p.m., a burglary was reported on Bennett Avenue.
5:55 p.m., violation of bail was reported on West Front Street.
7:15 p.m., a theft was reported on Madison Avenue.
9:54 p.m., a theft was reported on Waterville Road.
Friday at 7:47 a.m., a vehicle burglary was reported on Academy Circle.
IN SMITHFIELD, Thursday at 5:52 p.m., trees were reported down on Village Road.
IN SOLON, Thursday at 10:47 a.m., a theft was reported on North Main Street.
IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 11:20 a.m., an assault was reported on the Two Cent Bridge off Front Street.
2:11 p.m., criminal mischief was reported at the corner of Elm Street and Western Avenue.
3:44 p.m., a fire was reported on Pleasant Street.
3:52 p.m., harassment was reported on Hathaway Street.
4:19 p.m., juvenile offenses were reported on King Street.
4:39 p.m., a shoplifter was reported on Waterville Commons Drive. A person was summoned on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, according to the report.
7:43 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Gold Street.
7:45 p.m., a traffic accident involving injury was reported on College Avenue.
7:57 p.m., a caller from Elm Street reported an unwanted person on the premises.
IN WEST NEW PORTLAND, Thursday at 12:45 p.m., a fire was reported on Jacobs Lane.
IN WILTON, Thursday at 4:52 p.m., a case involving theft or fraud was reported on McCrillis Corner Road.
IN WINSLOW, Thursday at 6:04 p.m., a caller from Monument Street reported a person was missing.
ARRESTS
IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Thursday at 11:27 a.m., Dustin French, 28, of Madison, was arrested on two warrants.
6:13 p.m., Justin Andrew Maclean, 32, of Stratton, was arrested on charges of operating after habitual offender revocation and violating condition of release.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Thursday at 12:38 p.m., Justin Howard Amos, 25, of Palmyra, was arrested on a warrant.
6:51 p.m., Lina Torres-Englehardt, 36, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of violation of a protective order.
8:35 p.m., Abraham Adams, 41, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release.
8:45 p.m., Noah Michael Goodridge, 20, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of violating condition of release.
Friday at 12:23 a.m., Benjamin J. Lavoie, 27, of Vassalboro, was arrested on charges of violating condition of release and operating under the influence.
2:26 a.m., Kathleen Elizabeth Lee, 35, of Portland, was arrested on six warrants.
3:31 a.m., Christopher Dean Wilson, 33, of Casco, was arrested on three warrants and a charge of being a fugitive from justice.
SUMMONSES
IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 4:39 p.m., Star L. McKinney, 41, of Oakland, was summoned on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.
4:53 p.m., Shanon L. Walls, 33, of Waterville, was summoned on charges of operating while license suspended or revoked and violating condition of release.
7:39 p.m., Brian David Miller, 38, of Winslow, was summoned on charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and unlawful possession of scheduled drug.
-
Sports
Back to Boston
-
Varsity Maine
In charge where he played, Toman excited to lead Gardiner boys basketball
-
Business
Fall Holiday Arts and Craft Fair enters 38th year of supporting craft industry
-
Local & State
Cause of fatal Saco fire under investigation
-
Business
Washington farm, Camden start-up receive state grant to start a commercial compost facility