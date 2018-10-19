Chloe Maxmin impressed me with her dedication to frequently reach out to my family and I to express her desire to serve in the Maine House of Representatives in our District 88, which includes Jefferson, Whitefield, Chelsea, and part of Nobleboro.
Among her many beneficial initiatives, her dedication to ensure that Maine residents have access to affordable and decent health insurance struck me personally. I am a Type 1 diabetic and without decent health insurance, I and many other diabetics may not be able to afford our necessary medication, which has seen a 290 percent increase in price, putting our lives at risk.
Chloe’s commitment to provide affordable health care access is one of the many reasons why I am voting for her on Nov. 6. I will be proud to be represented by someone who takes action to show she cares about her constituents’ livelihoods.
Marissa Jordan
Whitefield
