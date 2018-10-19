What do Randolph, Wiscasset, Pittson and Alna have in common? The opportunity to elect a new representative to the Legislature, Jason Putnam.

Jason caught my attention as a carpenter with three children who volunteers his time to serve on the Wiscasset School Board. He believes that every child deserves the chance to get a high-quality public education. Well-educated students become productive adults, benefitting all of us in our communities.

Another thing about Jason that caught my eye. Have you had trouble finding a plumber, electrician or carpenter who had time to come help with a house project you couldn’t do on your own? We had to wait two years to find someone to fix our roof. One issue Jason would work on is improving training in and after high school for these skilled trades.

I hope you will join me in voting for Jason on Nov. 6.

Cathy Johnson

Alna

