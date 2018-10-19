WATERVILLE — The Waterville Planning Board on Monday night is scheduled to consider revisions to a previously approved plan to redevelop the former Seton Hospital on Chase Avenue into apartments.

The meeting will be held at 7 p.m. in the Chace Community Forum at the Bill & Joan Alfond Main Street Commons at 150 Main St. downtown.

Kevin Mattson, of Waterville Redevelopment Co., in 2013 purchased the 150,000-square-foot Seton building, which in 1997 had become part of MaineGeneral Medical Center. The Planning Board in 2016 approved a plan for 55 apartments, 23,000 square feet of professional office space and 35,000 square feet of warehouse space.

The revised plan calls for 68 apartments, 18,412 square feet of professional office space and 33,312 square feet of warehouse and storage space in the building, which stands on 23.8 acres. The plan is to develop 55 one-bedroom and 13 two-bedroom units.

The 224 parking spaces on the site are more than the 182 spaces projected to be needed for the building, according to a letter from Stephen Roberge, of SJR Engineering Inc., of Monmouth, to city planner Ann Beverage, dated Oct. 17.

“We have divided the building into two ownership units, one being residential and one commercial,” the letter says. “The purpose for this is to secure funding on the residential only side of the building. The residential side of the building has eight stories, with only six stories being utilized at this time.”

In other matters Monday, the board will consider recommending to the City Council that it rezone part of the city-owned Head of Falls property off Front Street. The city requests it be rezoned from Commercial-A to Contract Zoned District/Commercial-A, as it is considering selling property there to be developed. City Manager Michael Roy will attend the meeting to talk about potential plans for the property.

The Planning Board may only recommend zone changes; the council makes the final decision on zoning.

Also Monday, the board will consider a request by Frederick Fischer to rezone 315 Main St. from Commercial-B and Residential-B to Commercial-A, and a request from Philip Roy and John Goodine to rezone 257 and 259 Main St. and 11 Hillside Ave. from Residential-C to Commercial-A.

Amy Calder — 861-9247

[email protected]

Twitter: @AmyCalder17

