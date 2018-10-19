I am writing in support of Karen Kusiak. Our state has been going in the wrong direction for the last eight years. This could not have happened if the Legislature had been stronger with the governor. We need changes in the House and the Senate. Karen Kusiak will bring you that change.

Kusiak has worked across the aisle in the House. She has supported Medicaid expansion and support for education, and has supported revenue sharing to reduce property taxes. If you feel that the state is moving in the wrong direction, then you should vote for Karen Kusiak. If you want to help her get the job done, you should vote for Janet Mills.

Our state is better than where we have been and we all know it. Vote for Karen and she will work for you straightening these problems out and making this the state that you want it to be.

Tom Munson

Fairfield

