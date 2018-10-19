A 51-year-old Parsonsfield man missing since Monday afternoon was found Friday at a friend’s house in Sanford, according to a family member.

Game wardens and the York County Sheriff’s Office were searching for Todd Pierce, who had last been seen on Stagecoach Road in Parsonsfield. Pierce, who is deaf and has had recent health issues, was driving a black and white Yamaha Raptor ATV, according to Cpl. John MacDonald of the Maine Warden Service.

Todd Pierce

Sanford police found Pierce at a friend’s house in Sanford and took him for a medical evaluation at a local hospital, according to Pierce’s sister, Beth.

“He is safe,” Beth Pierce said Friday night. “We appreciate everyone’s help.”

