As election day approaches, it is time for us to think seriously about our candidates running for public office. I have been interested in Oakland and other communities in the area. There are candidates that I know. I do not live in Waterville but I do personally know Bruce White, who is running for the Legislature in one of Waterville’s House districts.
White is a very sincere and caring person; he would be someone who would consider all people and their concerns. He has always lived in Waterville; he has observed the comings and goings of the community and has participated. He has decided to get involved to create changes for the better.
If you want change and a new beginning, vote Bruce White to the Legislature from Waterville on Nov. 6.
Judith Couture
Oakland
