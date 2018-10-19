I am writing to offer my support to Bruce White, candidate for Maine House of Representatives in District 109. I have known Bruce for several years as a friend and colleague in my school district, working in the field of computer technology. When you work with Bruce it is apparent to see that he displays the open-minded quality necessary to be successful as a legislator in Augusta.

Bruce is a good listener, always treating others fairly and kindly. Additionally, he strongly believes in public service, and demonstrates his commitment by donating his time to various committees in the area. Bruce has the traits to work collaboratively in Augusta and can be counted on representing the interests of District 109 in an honest, compassionate and forward-thinking manner.

Please vote for Bruce on Tuesday, Nov. 6.

Kathy Cioppa

South China

