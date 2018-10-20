A Biddeford man was arrested early Saturday in Waterboro and charged with possession of heroin.
York County sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a suspicious person on Sokokis Trail about 1 a.m., and they encountered Jonathan Dowd, 27, Sheriff William King said. Deputies found that Dowd had heroin in his possession and arrested him, according to King.
Dowd is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 7. He was being held Saturday at the York County Jail on $500 bail.
