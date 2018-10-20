central maine business briefs

Day’s Jewelers welcomes new store manager

Day’s Jewelers Augusta, Maine location has recently made a significant management change. Stepping into the store manager position, Elisabeth Hebert has begun her work at building and growing the Augusta staff to meet the growing needs of the greater Augusta area, according to a news release.

In her last several years of employment at Day’s Jewelers, Hebert has had the opportunity to step into several different staffing roles working in Day’s Auburn and Waterville stores, and as the Office Manager in the Augusta store. Hebert shares that in all of the positions she’s had, from stylist to mental health, restaurants to accounting, one thing has always been important to her, “My favorite part of any job has always been working with the public, making relationships and having people come back.”

For a company like Day’s Jewelers, long known for their superior customer service, this thinking fits perfectly into how they have striven to develop and maintain a sense of excellence in all they do.

Vice President of Store Operations Joe Corey explains, “Elisabeth has a very strong understanding of the policies and processes of our company, but also has a clear connection to our culture. The importance of cultural fit as it relates to our company leaders can’t be overstated and Elisabeth is a great example of this.”

Elisabeth is a native of Madawaska, Maine, the daughter of Bert and Suzanne Hebert. She has confidence when it comes to tackling the new challenges that this position brings, and is sure that she will be an asset to the Augusta store. She attributes her confidence from the personal values learned from her parents; “My parents taught me that when the going gets tough, face the challenge and beat it. Stay positive, and don’t sweat the small stuff.”

Corey shares in Hebert’s confidence that Augusta will benefit from her leadership.

“The Augusta team will benefit from Elisabeth because of her ability to get her staff to their fullest potential.

Hebert has high expectations of her people, but also has an empathetic and motivating approach to her coaching. I trust that her people will continue to grow in their careers within Day’s Jewelers as a result of this leadership.”

Skelton Taintor & Abbott attorneys to present at conference

Skelton Taintor & Abbott attorneys Rebecca S. Webber, James F. Pross and Jordan Payne Hay in Auburn will present at the 45th annual Maine School Management Association Conference, according to a news release. The conference will be held October 25-26 at the Augusta Civic Center and will feature speakers, product and service vendors and over 50 clinics on educational topics.

As part of Clinics I, to be held on Oct. 25, Hay and Pross will present “Ill, Injured and Disabled Employees in the School Workplace.” On day two, Webber and Principal Eben Shaw will take part in Clinics VII, presenting “LGBTQ in Schools: Transitioning to a Non-Binary World.”

Webber’s practice areas include employment litigation, civil rights litigation, employment law, counseling and compliance and employment law training. A sought-after presenter at seminars and conferences on subjects related to employment law, Webber has earned the pre-eminent AV-rating from Martindale-Hubbell and has repeatedly been named to the Best Lawyers in America list.

Pross’s practice areas include commercial real estate (landlord/tenant), municipal and government law, social security disability and workers compensation law. Active in the community, Pross recently finished a two-year term as an Auburn City Councilor and a joint two-year term as a member of the Auburn School Committee.

Hay’s practice areas at Skelton, Taintor & Abbott include employment law, civil rights, human rights support, intellectual property, and litigation, disputes and appeals. She is licensed to practice in both Maine and Massachusetts.

Franklin Memorial Hospital MRI Magnet Arrives

Since April, Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington has been in the process of constructing an expansion of its facility to house a new magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanner. This week the magnet of the new technology — with 18 miles of wiring within it and weighing 6 tons — arrived and was placed in the new space.

The project is expected to be completed and ready for patients to use by mid-December following stringent comprehensive commissioning including calibration with the manufacturer and subsequent performance monitoring to assure the highest quality standards.

According to Kim Turner, FMH director of radiology, cardiology and pulmonary services, “This is an important hospital investment toward better serving our patients. The scanner’s state-of-the-art platform makes it one of the most versatile and powerful systems available to date with feet-first, whole body coverage.”

The new scanner features advanced wide-bore technology to improve patients’ experiences by operating with less noise, decreasing feelings of claustrophobia, and accommodating heavier patients up to 500 pounds.

McGarr to join Central Maine Healthcare as director

A fellowship-trained gastroenterologist who lives in Hallowell will join Central Maine Healthcare in Lewiston as a medical director.

Sean McGarr, who until recently practiced at MaineGeneral Medical Center in Augusta, will join Central Maine Healthcare next month as medical director for gastroenterology and endoscopy, according to a news release from the medical system.

McGarr is an advanced therapeutic endoscopist who held fellowships in internal medicine and gastroenterology through the National Institutes for Health/Virginia Commonwealth University and Johns Hopkins University, where he also completed his medical internship and residency. His specialty is GI oncology and he is one of few gastroenterologists in Maine to complete a year of quality-monitored advanced training preceded by a three-year gastro fellowship, according to the release. He has wide experience building teams and GI service lines in hospital systems.

McGarr grew up in Orrington and graduated from the University of Maine-Orono before attending Western University of Health Sciences in Pomona, California.

Cushnoc Brewing to expand capacity

As they approach their first anniversary Cushnoc Brewing Company in Augusta is excited to announce that they are expanding their brewing capacity and distribution. Cushnoc Brewing announced Friday that they have selected Pine State Beverage as their distributor, and will begin statewide distribution this December, according to a news release.

The brewery has also started the construction of a new brewing facility (The Annex) on North Belfast Ave. in Augusta that will triple their production. “We are thrilled with the early success of both our restaurant in Augusta, as well as our tasting room, and craft beer sales overall. We are ready now to introduce our beers throughout the great state of Maine.” said Tobias Parkhurst, co-founder of Cushnoc Brewing.

With a strategy of expanding availability to Maine’s craft beer lovers, Cushnoc chose Pine State to handle distribution statewide. “Pine State Beverage and Cushnoc Brewing are the perfect partnership. Both companies began their journey’s on Water Street (75 years apart) with an eye on quality, great service, and supporting our community. Pine State is proud to be representing Cushnoc’s high quality craft beers to Maine’s retailers, pubs and restauranteurs,” said Nick Alberding, co-owner Pine State Beverage.

Cushnoc’s increased capacity will also allow a wider range of products. “We’ll be able to focus on barrel aging and limited release beers at Water Street, while keeping up with core beers at the Annex, and we’ll finally be able to offer our beers in cans and bottles” says head brewer and co-founder Chris Geerlings.

