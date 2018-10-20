IN ANSON, Friday at 7:38 p.m., trespassing was reported on Ken Taylor Street.

IN AUGUSTA, on Friday at 7:10 a.m., police conducted a welfare check on Cony Street.

10:53 a.m., an animal problem was reported by a Higgins Street caller.

11:19 a.m., a missing persons complaint was reported by a Franklin Street caller.

11:38 a.m., a past burglary was reported by a Water Street caller.

12:32 p.m., police conducted a welfare check on Water Street.

1:25 p.m., a dog at large was reported by a Civic Center Drive caller.

2:43 p.m., theft was reported by a Pierce Drive caller.

3:37 p.m., a wild animal problem was reported by a Stevens Road caller.

4 p.m., a wild animal problem was reported by a Western Avenue caller.

4:11 p.m., police conducted a welfare check on Western Avenue.

7:57 p.m., police conducted a pedestrian check on Swan Street.

9:18 p.m., suspicious activity was reported by a Middle Street caller.

10:44 p.m., a disturbance was reported by a Washington Street caller.

11:25 p.m., trespassing was reported by a Darin Drive caller.

11:47 p.m., suspicious activity was reported by a caller on Memorial Bridge.

On Friday, at 12:10 a.m., an intoxicated persons complaint was reported by a Cony Street caller.

12:46 a.m. suspicious activity was reported by a Western Avenue caller.

1:31 a.m., suspicious activity was reported by a Water Street caller.

2:43 a.m., suspicious activity was reported by a Summer Street caller.

IN CANAAN, Friday at 6:03 p.m., a report of suspicious activity led to an arrest on Park Drive.

IN CLINTON, Friday at 10:16 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on Diamond Avenue.

IN DETROIT, Friday at 11:05 a.m., forgery or fraud was reported on Philbrick Lane.

IN FAIRFIELD, Friday at 4:02 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Nyes Corner Road.

Saturday at 12:40 a.m., a structure fire was reported on Winter Street.

2:37 a.m., theft was reported on Center Road.

IN FARMINGTON, Friday at 12:52 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on South Street.

11:09 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Church Street.

12:08 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Wilton Road.

8:56 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Wilton Road.

9:01 p.m., a disturbance was reported at Franklin Health Commons.

9:08 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Wilton Road.

11:51 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on High Street.

IN HARMONY, Friday at 9:56 p.m., loud noise or music was reported on Carson Hill Road.

IN INDUSTRY, Friday at 12:38 p.m., threatening was reported on Industry Road.

IN JAY, Friday at 10:30 a.m., harassment was reported on Pleasant Drive.

11:41 a.m., harassment was reported on Bridge Street.

7:47 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Crash Road.

10:02 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Davenport Hill Road.

10:48 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mill Street.

IN KINGFIELD, Friday at 6:35 a.m., an arrest was made on a warrant on Maple Street.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Friday at 8:52 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Ferry Road.

Saturday at 6:09 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Beech Hill Road.

IN OAKLAND, Saturday at 12:45 a.m., a noise complaint was reported on Center Street.

IN PALMYRA, Friday at 7:15 p.m., threatening was reported on Main Street.

IN PITTSFIELD, Friday at 10:08 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Somerset Avenue.

5:02 p.m., a harassment complaint was reported on Stinson Street.

9:49 p.m., a report of an intoxicated person led to an arrest on Main Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Friday at 11:39 a.m., a harassment complaint was reported on North Avenue.

2:43 p.m., theft was reported on Madison Avenue.

8:15 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on North Avenue.

9:21 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Academy Circle.

11:23 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Madison Avenue.

Saturday at 1:56 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Cote Street.

3:06 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Porter Road.

6:55 a.m., burglary was reported on Norridgewock Avenue.

IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 7:57 a.m., harassment was reported on Elm Street.

8:48 a.m., a drug offense was reported on Water Street.

9:09 a.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Elm Street.

12:20 p.m., theft was reported on Punky Lane.

12:37 p.m., harassment was reported on Summer Street.

12:42 p.m., a motor vehicle stop led to an arrest on Western Avenue.

12:50 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

1:09 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Main Place.

1:37 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

1:48 p.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Summer Street.

3:51 p.m., theft was reported on Pleasant Street.

4:09 p.m., theft was reported on Violette Avenue.

4:37 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Street.

4:48 p.m., theft was reported on Cool Street.

5:19 p.m., assault was reported on West River Road.

5:25 p.m., assault was reported in Elm Plaza.

5:38 p.m., harassment was reported on Water Street.

5:51 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on Colby Street.

7:29 p.m., a motor vehicle stop led to an arrest on College Avenue.

10:06 p.m., assault was reported on Silver Street.

11:17 p.m., a report of an unwanted person led to an arrest on Elm Street.

Saturday at 1:24 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

IN WINSLOW, Friday at 10:48 a.m., police were called to assist another agency with an arrest on Benton Avenue.

2:17 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Kidder Street.

8:44 p.m., a drug offense was reported on China Road.

Saturday at 1:48 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Whipple Street.

Arrests

IN AUGUSTA, on Friday at 10:08 a.m., Darbe Anagnost, 35, of Augusta, was arrested on an outstanding warrant following an incident on Union Street.

2:44 p.m., a 17-year-old was arrested on four outstanding warrants after a follow-up investigation on Franklin Street.

11:20 p.m., Annmarie Lapierre, 56, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault following a reported disturbance on Willow Street.

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Friday at 7:13 a.m., Brent T. Adams, 44, of Kingfield, was arrested on a warrant for an unpaid fine.

12:46 p.m., Isaac Arthur Bryant, 30, of Jay, was arrested on a warrant for unpaid fines.

9:45 p.m., Cole S. Yates, 23, of Vienna, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence (alcohol) with one prior and operating without a license.

9:55 p.m., Kylea Melbourne, 21, of Wilton, was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct and loud, unreasonable noise.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Friday at 7:46 p.m., Michael Kennedy, 45, of Canaan, was arrested on four warrants for unpaid fines and fees.

IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 7:37 p.m., David Carlow, 28, of Unity, was arrested on a warrant.

11:30 p.m., Sheila Day, 60, a transient, was arrested on charges of criminal trespass and theft.

Summons

IN AUGUSTA, on Friday at 8:16 p.m., a summons was issued after a report of suspicious activity on North Belfast Avenue. The full report was not available at press time.

