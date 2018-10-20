IN ANSON, Friday at 7:38 p.m., trespassing was reported on Ken Taylor Street.
IN AUGUSTA, on Friday at 7:10 a.m., police conducted a welfare check on Cony Street.
10:53 a.m., an animal problem was reported by a Higgins Street caller.
11:19 a.m., a missing persons complaint was reported by a Franklin Street caller.
11:38 a.m., a past burglary was reported by a Water Street caller.
12:32 p.m., police conducted a welfare check on Water Street.
1:25 p.m., a dog at large was reported by a Civic Center Drive caller.
2:43 p.m., theft was reported by a Pierce Drive caller.
3:37 p.m., a wild animal problem was reported by a Stevens Road caller.
4 p.m., a wild animal problem was reported by a Western Avenue caller.
4:11 p.m., police conducted a welfare check on Western Avenue.
7:57 p.m., police conducted a pedestrian check on Swan Street.
9:18 p.m., suspicious activity was reported by a Middle Street caller.
10:44 p.m., a disturbance was reported by a Washington Street caller.
11:25 p.m., trespassing was reported by a Darin Drive caller.
11:47 p.m., suspicious activity was reported by a caller on Memorial Bridge.
On Friday, at 12:10 a.m., an intoxicated persons complaint was reported by a Cony Street caller.
12:46 a.m. suspicious activity was reported by a Western Avenue caller.
1:31 a.m., suspicious activity was reported by a Water Street caller.
2:43 a.m., suspicious activity was reported by a Summer Street caller.
IN CANAAN, Friday at 6:03 p.m., a report of suspicious activity led to an arrest on Park Drive.
IN CLINTON, Friday at 10:16 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on Diamond Avenue.
IN DETROIT, Friday at 11:05 a.m., forgery or fraud was reported on Philbrick Lane.
IN FAIRFIELD, Friday at 4:02 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Nyes Corner Road.
Saturday at 12:40 a.m., a structure fire was reported on Winter Street.
2:37 a.m., theft was reported on Center Road.
IN FARMINGTON, Friday at 12:52 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on South Street.
11:09 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Church Street.
12:08 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Wilton Road.
8:56 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Wilton Road.
9:01 p.m., a disturbance was reported at Franklin Health Commons.
9:08 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Wilton Road.
11:51 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on High Street.
IN HARMONY, Friday at 9:56 p.m., loud noise or music was reported on Carson Hill Road.
IN INDUSTRY, Friday at 12:38 p.m., threatening was reported on Industry Road.
IN JAY, Friday at 10:30 a.m., harassment was reported on Pleasant Drive.
11:41 a.m., harassment was reported on Bridge Street.
7:47 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Crash Road.
10:02 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Davenport Hill Road.
10:48 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mill Street.
IN KINGFIELD, Friday at 6:35 a.m., an arrest was made on a warrant on Maple Street.
IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Friday at 8:52 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Ferry Road.
Saturday at 6:09 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Beech Hill Road.
IN OAKLAND, Saturday at 12:45 a.m., a noise complaint was reported on Center Street.
IN PALMYRA, Friday at 7:15 p.m., threatening was reported on Main Street.
IN PITTSFIELD, Friday at 10:08 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Somerset Avenue.
5:02 p.m., a harassment complaint was reported on Stinson Street.
9:49 p.m., a report of an intoxicated person led to an arrest on Main Street.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Friday at 11:39 a.m., a harassment complaint was reported on North Avenue.
2:43 p.m., theft was reported on Madison Avenue.
8:15 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on North Avenue.
9:21 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Academy Circle.
11:23 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Madison Avenue.
Saturday at 1:56 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Cote Street.
3:06 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Porter Road.
6:55 a.m., burglary was reported on Norridgewock Avenue.
IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 7:57 a.m., harassment was reported on Elm Street.
8:48 a.m., a drug offense was reported on Water Street.
9:09 a.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Elm Street.
12:20 p.m., theft was reported on Punky Lane.
12:37 p.m., harassment was reported on Summer Street.
12:42 p.m., a motor vehicle stop led to an arrest on Western Avenue.
12:50 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.
1:09 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Main Place.
1:37 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.
1:48 p.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Summer Street.
3:51 p.m., theft was reported on Pleasant Street.
4:09 p.m., theft was reported on Violette Avenue.
4:37 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Street.
4:48 p.m., theft was reported on Cool Street.
5:19 p.m., assault was reported on West River Road.
5:25 p.m., assault was reported in Elm Plaza.
5:38 p.m., harassment was reported on Water Street.
5:51 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on Colby Street.
7:29 p.m., a motor vehicle stop led to an arrest on College Avenue.
10:06 p.m., assault was reported on Silver Street.
11:17 p.m., a report of an unwanted person led to an arrest on Elm Street.
Saturday at 1:24 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.
IN WINSLOW, Friday at 10:48 a.m., police were called to assist another agency with an arrest on Benton Avenue.
2:17 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Kidder Street.
8:44 p.m., a drug offense was reported on China Road.
Saturday at 1:48 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Whipple Street.
Arrests
IN AUGUSTA, on Friday at 10:08 a.m., Darbe Anagnost, 35, of Augusta, was arrested on an outstanding warrant following an incident on Union Street.
2:44 p.m., a 17-year-old was arrested on four outstanding warrants after a follow-up investigation on Franklin Street.
11:20 p.m., Annmarie Lapierre, 56, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault following a reported disturbance on Willow Street.
IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Friday at 7:13 a.m., Brent T. Adams, 44, of Kingfield, was arrested on a warrant for an unpaid fine.
12:46 p.m., Isaac Arthur Bryant, 30, of Jay, was arrested on a warrant for unpaid fines.
9:45 p.m., Cole S. Yates, 23, of Vienna, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence (alcohol) with one prior and operating without a license.
9:55 p.m., Kylea Melbourne, 21, of Wilton, was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct and loud, unreasonable noise.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Friday at 7:46 p.m., Michael Kennedy, 45, of Canaan, was arrested on four warrants for unpaid fines and fees.
IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 7:37 p.m., David Carlow, 28, of Unity, was arrested on a warrant.
11:30 p.m., Sheila Day, 60, a transient, was arrested on charges of criminal trespass and theft.
Summons
IN AUGUSTA, on Friday at 8:16 p.m., a summons was issued after a report of suspicious activity on North Belfast Avenue. The full report was not available at press time.
