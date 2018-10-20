FARMINGTON — Forward Ellie Pelletier, the lone senior on the Mt. Blue field hockey team, has felt pressed for time and a sense of urgency to step up for the Cougars in the postseason.

The forward didn’t waste a minute and scored back-to-back goals to steer the second-seeded Cougars (11-3-2) to a 4-1 victory over No. 3 Cony (11-4-1) in a Class A North semifinal game at wind-blown Caldwell Field on Saturday afternoon.

Mt. Blue's Farrah Ballou, right, hugs Bailey Levesque after the Cougars defeated Cony in a Class A North semifinal game Saturday afternoon in Farmington. Mt. Blue's Farrah Ballou, left, Whitney Fraser, center, and Kelsey Dorman cheer as the Cougars defeated Cony in a Class A North semifinal game Saturday afternoon in Farmington.

The Cougars now turn their attention to top-ranked Skowhegan (16-0) in the A North final at Thomas College in Waterville on Tuesday. Skowhegan knocked off No. 5 Messalonskee, 3-0, in the semis.

“We are so ready to go and give them a run for their money,” Pelletier said of Skowhegan.

Mt. Blue coach Jody Harmon couldn’t stop smiling after the victory.

“Everyone did their part,” Harmon said. “They focused on the details. It’s all in the details.”

Those details included Mt. Blue’s passing, moving toward the ball and its defensive efforts to stave off the relentless Rams.

Pelletier has been leading the charge for Mt. Blue’s offense.

She’s scored 25 goals this season with no signs of slowing down — she scored a hat trick in a quarterfinal round victory over Brunswick.

Her back-to back goals, which came a little over three minutes apart in the second half, appeared to be enough to slow Cony.

“Definitely, because when we scored, there was a shift in momentum,” Pelletier said. “We have the will. We have the heart.”

The Cougars settled for 2-1 lead at halftime, knowing the Rams weren’t about to let up in the second half.

Pelletier gave the Cougars some breathing room at the 24:43 mark when she scored an unassisted goal.

Minutes later, Pelletier had some help from sophomore Rylee Keaten’s assist and scored again.

“The goals that they got, we were caught off guard,” Cony coach Holly Daigle said. “That was tough, but this team is resilient. It was a great battle. I am heartbroken for (the team). I wish the (Cougars) all the luck.”

