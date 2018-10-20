SKOWHEGAN — The Skowhegan field hockey team came at rival Messalonskee in waves Saturday in its Class A North semifinal game.

No big surprise when one considers the epic battles these clubs have waged the past few seasons.

“We always get super-pumped for this game,” Skowhegan senior Bhreagh Kennedy said. “It’s one of the biggest games of the season. It’s an ongoing rivalry.”

The rivalry has been a little one-sided this year since the Indians won both regular-season meetings. In meeting No. 3, Skowhegan dominated most of the action, getting a pair of goals from junior Emily Reichenbach and another from Kennedy in a 3-0 victory.

Top-seeded Skowhegan (16-0) will play Mt. Blue in the regional final Tuesday at Thomas College. No. 5 Messalonskee finished 9-6.

The Indians controlled the midfield — led by sophomore Hannah McKenney, Maliea Kelso and Kennedy — and stormed the Eagles’ end of the field.

“We’re rolling right now,” Kelso said. “We just have to keep our head in the right mindset.”

That mindset includes winning the program’s 19th state title and fourth straight. The Eagles had some chances early with four straight penalty corners but could manage just one shot off goalie Mackenzie McConnell (four saves).

Rylie Genest (10 saves) was much busier in goal at the other end of the field as Skowhegan’s forwards ran onto long hits from Kelso and center back Lizzie York, among others. They eventually capitalized when Reichenbach tipped in a pass from Kennedy with 14:41 left in the half.

“It was just like right place, right time,” Reichenbach said. “It was perfect timing.”

The Indians controlled even more of the play in the second half.

“Skowhegan is so strong and they’re so fundamentally sound,” Messalonskee coach Katie McLaughlin said. “It’s rare for a ball to bounce off their stick, it’s rare for them to trip up when they’re dribbling. They’re just a solid team.”

Kennedy, who recently committed to play for the University of Maine next fall, made it 2-0 when she rapped home a rebound at 26:55 of the second half. Along with Kennedy, York (Hofstra) and Kelso (Northeastern) have also committed to play Division I field hockey next fall. But the Indians have a number of players — there are only four seniors — who may play at that level in the future, and they showed why Saturday.

“It was all about transition,” Skowhegan coach Paula Doughty said. “Everybody was transitioning. The forward were, the mids were, the backs were and it worked well today. Messo’s a great team and they’re fast.”

Reichenbach made it 3-0 with her 22nd goal of the season midway through the second half after taking a nice reverse stick pass from Kennedy from the left side.

McConnell was tested in the final few minutes and made two nice saves while also coming far out of her cage to kick away passes.

“I was really excited about our goalie today,” Doughty said. “She really stepped up.”

The Eagles graduate nine seniors, including longtime starters Autumn Littlefield and Kaitlyn Smith, both of whom played well Saturday.

