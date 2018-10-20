KENTS HILL — Nick Sebastian connected on a 14-yard touchdown pass to O’Shae Ho-Sang, but it wasn’t enough for the Kents Hill football team, which fell 24-6 to Pingree on Saturday.
The Huskies are now 2-3 on the season.
Colton Fahey ran for two touchdowns for Pingree (5-0), including a scoring run of 21 yards.
