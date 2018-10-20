A woman died Saturday evening in a house fire that broke out on Hillview Avenue.

Claire Howard, 83, was alone in her home when firefighters were called to the scene around 6 p.m., said Stephen McCausland, a spokesman for the State Fire Marshal’s Office. Firefighters took Howard out of the house and attempted CPR on her, but were unsuccessful, McCausland said.

Three investigators from the State Fire Marshal’s Office went to the scene and will be working to pinpoint the cause of the fire, McCausland said.

The fire apparently started in a home office, McCausland said late Saturday.

Part of Hillview Avenue was blocked to traffic as firefighters worked to get the blaze under control. Hillview Avenue is in a residential area located off Route 112 and west of the Maine Turnpike.

saco maine
