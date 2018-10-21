I’ve only recently had the pleasure to meet Carol Carothers. Once I heard she was running for House District 76 I decided to volunteer. After reading her background in the mental health and addiction field, I was extremely impressed. Although she is retired, she still volunteers in her field of expertise and is a Red Cross volunteer.

Driving for Carol I have seen her working tirelessly, knocking on hundreds of doors. She is humble, kind, an excellent listener, and an extremely hard worker. Carol cares deeply about access to and expanding health care, dealing with our opioid epidemic, and rebuilding cooperation across the party lines. She actually believes in climate change, in contrast to her challenger Dennis Keschl. As an advocate, she has experience with how our state government works.

I will be voting for Carol Carothers on Nov. 6. Please join me.

Jane Manson

Belgrade

