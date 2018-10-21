I am supporting Carol Carothers for House District 76 (Belgrade, Fayette, Mount Vernon, Rome, Vienna and Wayne).

Carol is a bright, thoughtful, hard-working, compassionate and creative problem solver, and she is ready to work tirelessly with legislators from all parties to find solutions.

Carol has devoted years to public service and helping people — in the Peace Corps, the State Energy Office, as chief of staff for a former Maine Senate president, and as a licensed mental health and addiction therapist. She understands the legislative process and policy development. She knows how to bring people with diverse backgrounds and philosophies together to find solutions. As longtime director of the Maine chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, Carol gained experience operating a business, balancing a budget, and creating jobs.

If elected, Carol will be able to devote her full attention to her legislative service.

Vote for Carol Carothers on Nov. 6.

Rebecca Seel

Belgrade

