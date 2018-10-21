The Sept. 19 article by Tux Turkel, “PUC backs actions of CMP, Emera,” does not say when the Public Utilities Commission has required Central Maine Power to complete the windstorm work, In front of my relatives house is a electric pole snapped in half that has a brace on it to help stabilize the pole. Here it is 11 months later, and the work order is not complete.

Why doesn’t PUC give CMP an order to complete disaster repair work in a timely manner?

Richard Fournier

Windsor

