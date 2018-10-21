Not since Ed Muskie and Bill Cohen have Maine voters had the opportunity to send a candidate to Washington, D.C., with the integrity and leadership qualities of Jared Golden.

Jared is a true Mainer who wishes to serve every resident. He knows the needs of Maine people and has real plans to fulfill those needs.

A vote for Jared is a vote against his opponent, who is corrupt, conniving and ineffective. When Jared’s opponent faced a difficult situation he hid out in the ladies bathroom. When Golden was in a real tough spot, he was a U.S. Marine serving tours in Iraq and Afghanistan, going door-to-door under enemy fire and the threat of IEDs. There was no hiding for Jared; just moving ahead meeting the challenges head on, just as he will as the next congressman from Maine’s 2nd District.

Alan Willis

Vienna

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: