I encourage Kennebec County voters to vote to re-elect Beverly Bustin Hathaway for the office of Kennebec County register of deeds. She has held this office since 2004 and knows very well how to do it. She took the initiative to make Kennebec County the first county in Maine to convert all documents and maps to a format accessible from any computer. This makes it much quicker and easier for property owners to access this data when it is important to do so.
Beverly has a degree in business education from Thomas College. She has been a college instructor, small-business owner, state senator and union field representative, and she has provided staff assistance to both Sen. Ed Muskie and Sen. George Mitchell. She is well qualified and has good experience for carrying out the responsibility of register of deeds.
Elery Keene
Winslow
-
Sports
Back to Boston
-
Varsity Maine
In charge where he played, Toman excited to lead Gardiner boys basketball
-
Business
Fall Holiday Arts and Craft Fair enters 38th year of supporting craft industry
-
Local & State
Cause of fatal Saco fire under investigation
-
Business
Washington farm, Camden start-up receive state grant to start a commercial compost facility