Maine has the second slowest broadband speeds in the country, a reflection of its rural demographic and lack of broadband access.
To qualify as “broadband,” download speeds have to average 25 megabits per second (mbps). Nationally, broadband speeds average 35.4 mbps. The map below illustrates average download speeds in 97 Maine communities sampled by the U.S. Census Bureau, courtesy of BroadbandNow:
INTERACTIVE: Christian MilNeil | @c_milneil
