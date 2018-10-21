Jan Collins is a lifelong Mainer who understands the concerns of folks trying to make a living in rural Maine. Her background as a teacher, farmer, and small-business owner has prepared her to work for Maine’s property tax relief, high-quality health care and economic development, all issues included in her campaign for Maine Senate.

I have observed Jan’s kind understanding of the problems of local and regional home and business owners. She addresses their concerns, regardless of each one’s voting preference. I am impressed by Jan’s determination to protect Maine’s fields and forests, lakes, mountains and trails.

The Legislature needs a hardworking, intelligent, energetic and empathetic senator who will create a sense of civility and collaboration. I know Jan Collins will do that.

Nancy Prince

Wilton

