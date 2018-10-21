We need a really moral and ethical man for the Supreme Court. Apparently Sen. Susan Collins, in spite of seeing Brett Kavanaugh lie and evade under oath and show partisan hatred and that he believes in a Democratic conspiracy, believes he is still a moral and ethical man.

I just can’t see that part of Collins’ reasoning. It is flawed reasoning, and to our detriment.

Delmar Cain

Orlando, Florida

(formerly of Gardiner)

