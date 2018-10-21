We need a really moral and ethical man for the Supreme Court. Apparently Sen. Susan Collins, in spite of seeing Brett Kavanaugh lie and evade under oath and show partisan hatred and that he believes in a Democratic conspiracy, believes he is still a moral and ethical man.

I just can’t see that part of Collins’ reasoning. It is flawed reasoning, and to our detriment.

Read today's letters

photo-store
Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

Delmar Cain

Orlando, Florida

(formerly of Gardiner)

Read or Post Comments

filed under:
Letters
Related Stories
Latest Articles

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.