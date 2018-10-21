AUGUSTA — This is a roundup of cases closed Oct. 11-17, 2018, at courts in Augusta and Waterville:

Joseph Allen, 28, of Winthrop, criminal trespass Oct. 11, 2018, in Winthrop; 24-hour jail sentence.

Stephen T. Bard, 46, of Winslow, violating protection from abuse order June 28, 2018, in Benton; $200 fine; violating condition of release, same date and town, dismissed.

Deborah A. Bashaw, 56, of Dexter, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Nov. 22, 2017, in Waterville; 60-day jail sentence; theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, same date and town, dismissed.

Robert V. Calder, 23, of Skowhegan, criminal trespass March 2, 2016, in Waterville; 30-day jail sentence; criminal trespass March 2, 2016, in Waterville; 30-day jail sentence; and two counts of burglary, same date and town, dismissed.

William Chabot, 46, of Gardiner, operating after registration suspended Aug. 23, 2018, in West Gardiner, dismissed.

Patricia Cote, 35, of Winslow, operating while license suspended or revoked Feb. 14, 2018, in Winslow, dismissed.

Sheila Day, 60, of Oakland, criminal trespass Oct. 17, 2018, in Waterville; 14-hour jail sentence.

Albert Jonathan Dipietro, 33, of Oakland, eluding an officer Oct. 1, 2017, in Manchester; Department of Corrections 30-month sentence; illegal possession of a firearm Oct. 1, 2017, in Manchester; Department of Corrections 30-month sentence; theft by receiving stolen property Oct. 1, 2017, in Readfield; seven-year Department of Corrections sentence all but 30 months suspended, three-year probation; $410 restitution; theft by receiving stolen property, operating while license suspended or revoked and refusing to submit to arrest or detention, refusing to stop, same date and town, dismissed.

Steven N. Dodge, 59, of Winslow, operating under the influence June 26, 2018, in Waterville; $700 fine, 48-hour jail sentence, 150-day license suspension.

John W. Duff, 26, of Peabody, Massachusetts, operating under the influence Nov. 5, 2017, in Waterville; $500 fine, 48-hour jail sentence, 150-day license suspension.

Joshua Dwelley, 27, of Albion, operating after habitual offender revocation April 17, 2018, in Albion; $500 fine, 90-day jail sentence.

Michael Evans, 35, of Skowhegan, violating condition of release Aug. 6, 2018, in Clinton; 50-day jail sentence; domestic violence assault and obstructing report of crime, Aug. 5, 2018, in Clinton, dismissed.

Angela Filanowski, 33, of Augusta, disorderly conduct, fighting Oct. 10, 2018, in Augusta; four-day jail sentence; domestic violence assault, same date and town, dismissed.

Tyrone M. Giger, 18, of Waterville, failure to stop, provide information March 6, 2018, Waterville, dismissed.

Holly L. Hacskaylo, 20, of Rome, failure to stop, provide information Feb. 14, 2018, in Waterville dismissed.

Patrick D. Hamilton, 29, of Fairfield, domestic violence assault June 14, 2018, in Waterville; five-year Department of Corrections sentence all but one year suspended, two-year probation.

Chas L. Harkins, 27, of Weld, failing to notify of motor vehicle accident June 19, 2018, in Belgrade; $200 fine; failure to stop, remain, provide information, same date and town, dismissed.

Jared J. Hersom, 29, of Augusta, operating while license suspended or revoked April 14, 2017, in Oakland, dismissed.

Beth A. Hewitt, 47, of Presque Isle, criminal trespass Oct. 11, 2018, in Waterville; 12-hour jail sentence.

Timothy J. Hnatio, 29, of Waterville, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Nov. 8, 2017, in Waterville, dismissed.

Sonya L. Hooper, 54, of Norridgewock, driving to endanger Oct. 19, 2016, in Vassalboro, dismissed.

Felicia L. Ingraham, 25, of Augusta, operating under the influence April 15, 2018, in Waterville; $500 fine, 48-hour jail sentence, 150-day license suspension; violating condition of release April 15, 2018, in Waterville; 48-hour jail sentence; failing to notify of motor vehicle accident April 15, 2018, in Waterville; 48-hour jail sentence.

Anthony Jabar Jr., 62, of Key West, Florida, operating under the influence June 26, 2018, in Waterville; $500 fine, 48-hour jail sentence, 150-day license suspension.

Carlton Jackson, 38, of Minot, theft by deception Dec. 4, 2017, in Belgrade; unconditional discharge.

Brian Keenan, 45, of Smithfield, theft by deception July 9, 2016, in Winslow, dismissed.

Benjamin Lancaster, 37, of Albion, violating protection from abuse order June 24, 2018, in Albion; 180-day jail sentence, all suspended, one-year administrative release.

Carlos E. Madrid, 54, of Malden, Massachusetts, commercial vehicle rule violation: duty status not current Sept. 18, 2017, in Sidney, dismissed.

John A. Olson, 20, of Baltimore, Maryland, minor possessing liquor April 21, 2018, in Waterville, dismissed.

Timothy P. Robinson, 49, of Belton, Texas, driving to endanger May 8, 2017, in Waterville; $575 fine, 30-day license suspension; operating under the influence, same date and town, dismissed.

Joshua J. Taylor, 38, of Canaan, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Sept. 29, 2017, in Waterville; $200 fine; theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, same date and town, dismissed.

Kenneth Whitt, 61, of Clinton, keeping dangerous dog and allowing dog to be at large, April 24, 2018, in Clinton, dismissed.

Jeremy P. Winn, 34, of Waterville, assault Aug. 16, 2018, in Oakland; $300 fine, four-day jail sentence; domestic violence assault, same date and town, dismissed.

Mary York, 56, of Gardiner, criminal trespass July 28, 2018, in Gardiner; $100 fine.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: