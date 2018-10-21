IN AUGUSTA, on Saturday at 7:56 a.m., a stray cat was reported near Riverside Drive and Tracy Street.
8:40 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Laurel Street.
8:52 a.m., harassment was reported on Hospital Street.
10:21 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Leavitt Road.
12:24 p.m., a wild animal problem was reported on Riverside Drive.
12:51 p.m., police conducted a welfare check on Northern Avenue.
1:33 p.m., police conducted a welfare check on Willow Street.
1:48 p.m., police conducted a welfare check on Water Street.
2:01 p.m., police recovered property on Riverside Drive.
4:42 p.m., trespassing was reported on Western Avenue.
4:55 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Eastern Avenue.
5:44 p.m., harassment was reported on Willow Street.
6:42 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Cedar Court.
7:45 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on State Street.
8:16 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Highland Avenue.
8:58 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Civic Center Drive.
9:02 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bangor Street.
9:43 p.m., suspicious activity was reported near Riverside Drive and Route 3.
10:07 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bangor Street.
10:18 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Bridge Street.
11:06 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Church Hill Road.
11:55 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Page Street.
Sunday at 1:54 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Franklin Street.
4:03 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Stone Street.
IN WINTHROP, on Saturday at 11:58 p.m., a stray animal was reported on Clark Street.
Arrests
IN AUGUSTA, on Saturday at 10:21 a.m., Randall Poulin, 53, of Augusta, was arrested on an outstanding warrant and charges of operating under the influence and operating with a suspended registration following a traffic stop near Memorial Drive and Gage Street.
10:52 p.m., William Maclennan, 54, of Mount Vernon, was arrested on a charge of violating terms of his probation following a report of suspicious activity on Civic Center Drive.
Summonses
IN AUGUSTA, on Saturday at 5:33 p.m., Nancy Crocker, 66, of Augusta, was summonsed on a charge of operating a motor vehicle with a registration that was expired for more than 150 days following a traffic stop near Bangor Street and Patterson Street.
11:39 p.m., Brandon Morgan, 19, of Chelsea, was summonsed on a charge of operating with a suspended license following a traffic stop near Western Avenue and Memorial Circle.
