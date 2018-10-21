IN AUGUSTA, on Saturday at 7:56 a.m., a stray cat was reported near Riverside Drive and Tracy Street.

8:40 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Laurel Street.

8:52 a.m., harassment was reported on Hospital Street.

10:21 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Leavitt Road.

12:24 p.m., a wild animal problem was reported on Riverside Drive.

12:51 p.m., police conducted a welfare check on Northern Avenue.

1:33 p.m., police conducted a welfare check on Willow Street.

1:48 p.m., police conducted a welfare check on Water Street.

2:01 p.m., police recovered property on Riverside Drive.

4:42 p.m., trespassing was reported on Western Avenue.

4:55 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Eastern Avenue.

5:44 p.m., harassment was reported on Willow Street.

6:42 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Cedar Court.

7:45 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on State Street.

8:16 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Highland Avenue.

8:58 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Civic Center Drive.

9:02 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bangor Street.

9:43 p.m., suspicious activity was reported near Riverside Drive and Route 3.

10:07 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bangor Street.

10:18 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Bridge Street.

11:06 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Church Hill Road.

11:55 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Page Street.

Sunday at 1:54 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Franklin Street.

4:03 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Stone Street.

IN WINTHROP, on Saturday at 11:58 p.m., a stray animal was reported on Clark Street.

Arrests

IN AUGUSTA, on Saturday at 10:21 a.m., Randall Poulin, 53, of Augusta, was arrested on an outstanding warrant and charges of operating under the influence and operating with a suspended registration following a traffic stop near Memorial Drive and Gage Street.

10:52 p.m., William Maclennan, 54, of Mount Vernon, was arrested on a charge of violating terms of his probation following a report of suspicious activity on Civic Center Drive.

Summonses

IN AUGUSTA, on Saturday at 5:33 p.m., Nancy Crocker, 66, of Augusta, was summonsed on a charge of operating a motor vehicle with a registration that was expired for more than 150 days following a traffic stop near Bangor Street and Patterson Street.

11:39 p.m., Brandon Morgan, 19, of Chelsea, was summonsed on a charge of operating with a suspended license following a traffic stop near Western Avenue and Memorial Circle.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: