I am voting for Janet Mills for governor. She has the experience, vision and character to lead our state. She will move our state away from Gov. Paul LePage’s vetos and temper tantrums. She will focus our state government on the needs of all, including children, the elderly, and people affected by drugs. She will build education, protect the environment, and grow our economy.

Shawn Moody offers nothing but more LePage. And Alan Caron and Terry Hayes have no chance of winning. Please don’t throw your vote away by voting for them. I urge all Mainers to vote — and to make your vote count.

Stan Davis

Wayne

