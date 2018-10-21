Our family is supporting Janet Mills for governor because she has the skills to manage the politics of governing in Maine. The governor in Maine needs political skills; witness the current mess we have with our governor and our president.

Janet isn’t making any outlandish promises. We know she’ll work hard to keep our health care strong. She also has some very good ideas on job development and education.

Most of all we supporting her because she has the skills to make her projects into reality. She is a true professional.

Bob, Mary and David Rand

Augusta

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: