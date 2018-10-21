Our family is supporting Janet Mills for governor because she has the skills to manage the politics of governing in Maine. The governor in Maine needs political skills; witness the current mess we have with our governor and our president.
Janet isn’t making any outlandish promises. We know she’ll work hard to keep our health care strong. She also has some very good ideas on job development and education.
Most of all we supporting her because she has the skills to make her projects into reality. She is a true professional.
Bob, Mary and David Rand
Augusta
-
Sports
Back to Boston
-
Varsity Maine
In charge where he played, Toman excited to lead Gardiner boys basketball
-
Business
Fall Holiday Arts and Craft Fair enters 38th year of supporting craft industry
-
Local & State
Cause of fatal Saco fire under investigation
-
Business
Washington farm, Camden start-up receive state grant to start a commercial compost facility