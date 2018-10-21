Of course Janet Mills as governor will continue working for health care to keep all workers strong and well, and all school students paying full attention to their studies, and all their family members and neighbors productive.
There is no excuse for making people go without guaranteed health care.
Roger E. Condit, M.D.
Farmington
