Of course Janet Mills as governor will continue working for health care to keep all workers strong and well, and all school students paying full attention to their studies, and all their family members and neighbors productive.

There is no excuse for making people go without guaranteed health care.

Read today's letters

photo-store
Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

Roger E. Condit, M.D.

Farmington

Read or Post Comments

filed under:
Letters
Related Stories
Latest Articles

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.