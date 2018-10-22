Sen. Shenna Bellows has earned my vote for her re-election to Senate District 14 (Chelsea, Farmingdale, Gardiner, Hallowell, Manchester, Monmouth, Pittston, Randolph, Readfield, West Gardiner and Winthrop).

I am an Independent who votes the person, not the party. Bellows has done a tremendous job representing her constituents. I have emailed her about several issues that are very important to me, and she always responds. It is OK that we might disagree, but other people in office (her predecessor and my state representative) think it is not their responsibility to acknowledge a constituent’s input. Say what?

Sen. Bellows emails frequent updates from the State House to help constituents stay current. She attends town meetings in her district to be accessible to residents. She has shown great support for local businesses.

Sen. Bellows is always there for her constituents. It is our turn to be there for her.

Fred Kimball

Pittston

