When Sen. Shenna Bellows was first running to represent Senate District 14, I invited her to my house to meet with residents to talk about the problem of high levels of arsenic in found private wells. Many people don’t know that southern Kennebec County has one of the highest rates of naturally occurring arsenic in our groundwater. When people don’t have the resources to treat or even test their wells, the results can be disastrous, especially for children.

Bellows went on to win that race, and she didn’t forget our meeting. One of her first actions as senator was cosponsoring bipartisan legislation on the issue — that bill is now law, despite a veto.

I am voting for Sen. Bellows on Nov. 6 because I know how hard she works and have seen firsthand how she follows through on a campaign promise for the benefit of people in her district.

Susan Farnsworth

Hallowell

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: