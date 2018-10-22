I am voting for Shenna Bellows in Senate District 14. Over the past two years, Shenna has achieved results on issues that are important to voters in our district: child welfare reform, supporting veterans, helping seniors stay in their homes, equitable funding for education, property tax relief, and lowering the cost of prescription drugs.
How does Shenna know what is important to her constituents? By going to our homes and asking, then setting legislative priorities based on what she heard. Shenna works with legislators on both sides of the aisle to tackle these issues.
Shenna has the leadership skills to bring people together, which is so important at this time of harsh rhetoric and divisiveness. She has acheived great success over the past two years. There is much more to be done — please vote for Shenna Bellows for Senate.
Deb Sewall
Hallowell
-
Schools and Education
With architect, construction manager locked down, Winslow proceeds with school updates
-
News
Hannaford recalls two styles of frozen pizza
-
Local & State
Waterville Planning Board approves revisions to Seton building plans
-
Nation & World
Vote count begins after chaotic Afghan elections
-
Nation & World
Category 5 Hurricane Willa heads for Mexico’s Pacific coast