I am voting for Shenna Bellows in Senate District 14. Over the past two years, Shenna has achieved results on issues that are important to voters in our district: child welfare reform, supporting veterans, helping seniors stay in their homes, equitable funding for education, property tax relief, and lowering the cost of prescription drugs.

How does Shenna know what is important to her constituents? By going to our homes and asking, then setting legislative priorities based on what she heard. Shenna works with legislators on both sides of the aisle to tackle these issues.

Shenna has the leadership skills to bring people together, which is so important at this time of harsh rhetoric and divisiveness. She has acheived great success over the past two years. There is much more to be done — please vote for Shenna Bellows for Senate.

Deb Sewall

Hallowell

