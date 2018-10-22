NEWRY — CentralMaine.com was named the state’s top news website and the Bangor Daily News took top honors in print among daily newspapers in the annual Maine Press Association awards competition.

The awards were announced Saturday at the association’s annual awards banquet, held this year at Sunday River.

In the General Excellence category, the Bangor paper was judged the best daily newspaper in Maine, while the Maine Sunday Telegram was the weekend Newspaper of the Year for the eighth time in nine years.

The York Weekly and The Ellsworth American were honored for excellence in weekly newspapers.

The awards were presented Saturday night after a day of workshops for editors, journalists, advertising and staff and photographers.

CentralMaine.com, in first place, The Republican Journal of Belfast and The Lincoln County News of Damariscotta took top honors for digital General Excellence in the association’s Better Newspaper Contest.

Other MPA awards CentralMaine.com won this year:

• Morning Sentinel news awards: Feature/Lifestyle video, first place – Michael G. Seamans, “Maine climber cuts new route”; Sports photo, first place – Michael G. Seamans, “Regional championships”; Editorial page, second place – Ben Bragdon and Megan Bachelder; News story, first place – Amy Calder, “Woman shot in Oakland”: Political story, third place – Amy Calder, “Wife devastated by husband’s arrest”; Feature story, second place – Amy Calder, “Daughter of woman missing 41 years”; Spot News Story, third place, Emily Higginbotham, “Police Standoff shuts down…”; and new Sentinel reporter Matt Junker took four awards for stories submitted by his previous newspaper, Lakes Region Weekly: second places for political story, weekly 2, environmental story, weekly 2, and health story, weekly 2; and a third place for news story, weekly 2.

• Morning Sentinel Advertising awards: Advertising circulation, Best Young Reader Engagement, first place, Crystal Jacques and Karen Paradis, Father’s Day Pig Scramble; advertising circulation, Best New Revenue Idea, third place, staff, Best of the Best Ballot & Results; advertising circulation, Sponsorship page, second place, Crystal Jacques and Dawn Tantum, Oosoola Days.

• Kennebec Journal news awards: News photo, second place – Joe Phelan, “Nursing home wedding”; Scenic photo, third place – Joe Phelan, “Cloudy fishing”; Front page design, second place – Dana Wilde and Sharon Wood; Editorial page, third place – Ben Bragdon and Megan Bachelder; Investigative report, third place – Charles Eichacker, “Fire sprinkler problems …”; Feature headline, second place – Dana Wilde and Sharon Wood, “Shroom to grow …”; and Editorial, second place – Ben Bragdon, “Our View: Disturbing deli video …”

• Morning Sentinel and Kennebec Journal sports award: Sports Section: second place, staff;

Kennebec Journal Advertising awards: advertising circulation, Best Supplement Cover, third place, Alicia Tuttle, Baby Parade Cover; advertising-circulation, Best Young Reader Engagement Idea, second place, Ron Robbins and Dawn Tantum, Charlie’s; advertising circulation, Best New Revenue Idea, second place, Dawn Tantum and Crystal Jacques, Best Places to Work pages; online, Best Digital Ad Campaign, first place, Jake Laws and Ron Robbins, Joseph’s Fireside Steakhouse.

