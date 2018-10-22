AUGUSTA — With rain in the forecast, the field hockey regional championship games were postponed to Wednesday.

All three North finals will be played at Thomas College, while South finals will be at Waterhouse Field in Biddeford.

Photo by Jennifer Bechard Skowhegan's Emily Reichenbac (11) reacts after scoring a goal during a Class A North semifinal game against Messalonskee on Saturday in Skowhegan.
In Class A North, Skowhegan and Mt. Blue will play at 3 p.m. The Indians are chasing their fourth straight Class A state title and 19th overall.

Winthrop and Dexter will play in the C North final at 5 p.m. before Gardiner and Winslow square off at 7 p.m. in the B North game.

The South regional finals are as follows: Class B — York vs. Freeport, 3 p.m.; Class C — Mountain Valley vs. Spruce Mountain, 5 p.m.; Class A — Biddeford vs. Westbrook, 7 p.m.

Gardiner Tigers, Mt. Blue Cougars, Skowhegan Indians, Winslow Black Raiders, Winthrop Ramblers
