AUGUSTA — With rain in the forecast, the field hockey regional championship games were postponed to Wednesday.
All three North finals will be played at Thomas College, while South finals will be at Waterhouse Field in Biddeford.
In Class A North, Skowhegan and Mt. Blue will play at 3 p.m. The Indians are chasing their fourth straight Class A state title and 19th overall.
Winthrop and Dexter will play in the C North final at 5 p.m. before Gardiner and Winslow square off at 7 p.m. in the B North game.
The South regional finals are as follows: Class B — York vs. Freeport, 3 p.m.; Class C — Mountain Valley vs. Spruce Mountain, 5 p.m.; Class A — Biddeford vs. Westbrook, 7 p.m.
-
Schools and Education
With architect, construction manager locked down, Winslow proceeds with school updates
-
News
Hannaford recalls two styles of frozen pizza
-
Local & State
Waterville Planning Board approves revisions to Seton building plans
-
Nation & World
Vote count begins after chaotic Afghan elections
-
Nation & World
Category 5 Hurricane Willa heads for Mexico’s Pacific coast