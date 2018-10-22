Laura Fortman will deliver on her promise to “Make Maine work for all of us.” Her lifelong commitment to Maine values — hard work, thrift, innovative thinking, and caring for neighbors — is evident in both her resume and her campaign themes.

Fortman says it’s time to deliver broadband access throughout Maine to spur innovation and connect all Maine’s businesses to the rest of the world in a seamless, interconnected web of commerce that will keep Maine’s workforce in-state while it attracts young people from away.

It’s time to restore revenue sharing so that all Mainers will have access to a high-quality educational experience. And invest in technical and vocational training to build opportunities for lifelong learning.

It’s past time that affordable health care for all Maine residents, men and women and children alike, be implemented, per the popular referendum.

It’s time for change in Augusta — vote Laura Fortman in Senate District 13.

Geoffrey Bates

South Bristol

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: