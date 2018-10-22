RICHMOND — A haunted house will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 31, at the Golden Oldies Senior Center, 314 Front St.

The free haunted house will be run by the seniors of the center.

For more information, call the center at 737-2161 or email [email protected].

