RICHMOND — A haunted house will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 31, at the Golden Oldies Senior Center, 314 Front St.
The free haunted house will be run by the seniors of the center.
For more information, call the center at 737-2161 or email [email protected].
