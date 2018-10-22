In my 50-plus years of voting, it is rare for me to actively support a candidate, especially one that I have only recently met. Erin Herbig is that exceptional candidate.

Erin’s passion is to make Maine an attractive place for her youthful peers to work and make a positive future, reversing the current net outmigration of youth. It is also noteworthy that Erin has visited over 100 Waldo County small businesses and their leaders, learning the elements of success and challenge and forming relationships that will inform her in the future.

Lastly, and most importantly to me, Erin exudes an infectious enthusiasm in her work. She has that intangible spark that makes me want to find ways to make my community and my state better places to live.

If you find a way to meet Erin, I bet you’ll catch the spark too.

Bob Kohl

Liberty

