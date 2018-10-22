As a volunteer firefighter with the Brooks Fire Department since 2010, I’ve admired Erin Herbig’s tireless energy in the Maine Legislature. Erin was one of the first lawmakers to raise her voice to advocate for door-to-door insurance coverage for volunteer firefighters. Erin knows the value of community volunteers, and has been our strong champion.

Also, as a licensed professional engineer and co-manager of ReVision Energy, I’ve been fortunate to participate in the growth of our company in Waldo County. That growth depends on recruiting and training skilled tradespeople, and Erin’s work advocating for workforce development through apprenticeship programs, training partnerships, adult education, and vocational programs in skilled trades is critical to our continued growth.

Erin Herbig has earned my vote on Nov. 6, and I hope she earns yours, too.

Hans Albee

Brooks

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: