PALERMO — The Malcolm Glidden American Legion and Auxiliary Post 163 held a special meeting to honor longtime members and to present certificates to its Boys/Girls State delegates in Sept. 18, according to a news release from Post 163.

George McKenney was presented with a 50-year membership certificate and pin for his involvement with the Post. Stephen McPherson received his 30-year membership certificate.

Hagen (Joki) Wallace, left, present an American flag to Commander in Chief is Clayton York during an American Legion and Auxiliary Post 163 special meeting. Photo courtesy of the Malcolm Glidden American Legion and Auxiliary Post 163

Beverly McKenney was presented with a 50-membership certificate and pin. She has been involved with the Legion and Auxiliary and is well known for her mincemeat pies and all the cooking she has made more than the years, according to the release.

Janet Potter also received a 50-year membership certificate and pin. She has been an active member with the Legion and Auxiliary over the years and is well known for her lemon meringue pies and crock pot mac ‘n’ cheese, according to the release.

Sharon McPherson received a 30-year membership certificate.

The Legion also sponsored Hagen (Joki) Wallace and Cam King from Erskine Academy who attended Boys State 2018 at Thomas College in Waterville. Wallace was a party chairman and also Speaker of the House of Representative. He was awarded the Gavel Award as Speaker, the Directors Award as well as best leader and delegate during graduation. He also was chosen as one of two delegates from Maine to attend Boys National in Washington, D.C.

Wallace attended the Post’s Sept. 18 meeting and he presented Post 163 Commander In Chief Clayton York with an American Flag that has flown over the White House.

The Ladies Auxiliary sponsored Elizabeth Sugg and Willow Throckmorton, both from Erskine Academy, for Girls State. Girls State was held at Husson College in Bangor. Sugg attended the meeting, she learned a lot about how the political system works. She received the Dirigo Award for her involvement and participation. Sugg hopes to attend Girls State in 2019 as a counselor.

