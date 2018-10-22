As Nov. 6 approaches, I am happy to share who I feel would best represent my family in Waterville’s Ward 1. Mike Morris is not only a neighbor but also a dedicated community member who is involved in local civic groups and raising a family here in Waterville.

To me, as a 30-year-old raising my son in my hometown, I believe that it is critical to have a representative in my ward who understands the public school system and resources available to students, as well as the impact that budgets have on young families. With a son in the Waterville schools, Mike understands.

I am confident that Mike Morris will bring a new point of view to the table, and will represent our Ward in a respectful yet effective way. With a desire to bring people together, Mike certainly has my vote in November.

Kristen Gilley

Waterville

