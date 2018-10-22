Jason Putnam was the lead carpenter on my first renovation in Wiscasset. You learn a lot about a person during a renovation, and I’d like to share what I’ve learned about Jason.

I was immediately struck by Jason’s intelligence, his ease with people and his willingness to listen. He’s a man of his word with a solid work ethic. Jason is a problem-solver. He’s open to new ideas and willing to dig into some research to find the best solution to a problem.

I’ve been impressed with Jason’s ability to balance work and family while still finding time to serve his community. My experience working with Jason on that first renovation was so positive that he became the lead carpenter on my second renovation.

Let’s send a carpenter to renovate another house: the Maine House of Representatives. Vote Putnam for House District 87 on Nov. 6!

Kim Dolce

Wiscasset

