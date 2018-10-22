KABUL, Afghanistan — Afghan authorities have begun counting votes after chaotic parliamentary elections marred by violence, technical glitches and unprecedented delays, the election commission said Monday.

Independent Elections Commission Chairman Abdul Badi Sayat said that around 4 million out of 8.8 million registered voters cast their ballots over the past two days at 4,640 polling centers across the country.

Voting in the southern Kandahar province was delayed until next Saturday after a Taliban attack last week killed two senior security officials.

The Taliban had warned people not to vote, and the Interior Ministry said insurgents launched some 250 attacks across the country during two days of voting, killing at least 50 people and wounding more than 100 others.

The voting was also marred by delays and technical issues related to a new biometric system, which forced many voters to wait in line for hours.

Share

< Previous

Next >