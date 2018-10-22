PALERMO — Waldo County Sheriff Jeff Trafton will give a talk following a supper at 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 26, at the Palermo Community Center, Turner Ridge Road.

Trafton will talk about protecting households from scams and fraud as the number of scam phone calls reaches epidemic proportions. AARP has estimated that by the end of next year, almost half of all cell phone calls will be scam calls, according to a news release from the library.

Trafton is an ex-Marine and retired Maine State Police lieutenant with 21 years of experience, not counting another stint as Belfast Chief of Police and a term as county sheriff. In his spare time, he works with Aging Well in Waldo County as its outreach director. His experience in working against senior scams and elder abuse makes him a valuable resource for the more vulnerable sectors of our population, according to the release.

Bring a dish to share with friends and neighbors, donations are accepted.

For more information, call Connie Bellet at 993-2294.

