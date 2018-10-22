I urge you to vote for Bruce White for Legislature on Nov. 6. Bruce is a tireless worker and has spent many, many hours getting to know his constituents. He is compassionate, kind and caring, and he will work across the aisle to get the job done in Augusta. Please vote on Nov. 6.
Lynne Currie-Rodrigue
Augusta
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Schools and Education
With architect, construction manager locked down, Winslow proceeds with school updates
-
News
Hannaford recalls two styles of frozen pizza
-
Local & State
Waterville Planning Board approves revisions to Seton building plans
-
Nation & World
Vote count begins after chaotic Afghan elections
-
Nation & World
Category 5 Hurricane Willa heads for Mexico’s Pacific coast