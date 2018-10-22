I urge you to vote for Bruce White for Legislature on Nov. 6. Bruce is a tireless worker and has spent many, many hours getting to know his constituents. He is compassionate, kind and caring, and he will work across the aisle to get the job done in Augusta. Please vote on Nov. 6.

Lynne Currie-Rodrigue

Augusta

Letters
