I’m going to vote yes on Question 1 to ban single-use plastic shopping bags in Waterville because I care about the environment and I’m trying to do what I can to make the world a better place for our kids — now and in the future.

Sure, the plastic bags are convenient, but there’s a hidden price we all pay for the convenience. Let’s face it, these plastic bags are not being recycled, they cause litter, pollute rivers, lakes and oceans, and they hurt our wildlife.

What’s the big deal? Who really needs the plastic bags anyway? A sturdy, reusable shopping bag is the way to go and they last a very long time. These bags are frequently given away by organizations and you can buy them at grocery stores. Keep a few in your car — that way you’ll always have them on hand.

Just to be clear, we are only talking about the plastic bags with the handles. Clear produce bags will still be available in the produce section, as will paper bags at the checkout.

Ten cities in Maine have already banned the bags, and I’m hoping Waterville will join the list.

Lea Girardin

Waterville

