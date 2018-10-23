I am proud to endorse Seth Berry for state representative for Bowdoin, Bowdoinham and Richmond. Not only has he done a great job representing his district and all of Maine, but he is also a man of integrity, honesty and compassion. He is not afraid to stand up for his constituents in the face of powerful corporations, such as Central Maine Power.
Because of his honesty and truthfulness, he has run a clean campaign, touting the policies he has worked for and promoted without offering negative comments about his opponent; he has not stooped to manipulating facts to trick voters into supporting him. Good education for all Mainers, expanded health care, protection of the environment, and the development of business opportunities for our state are all issues he cares about and fights for.
Seth Berry deserves to be re-elected in November.
Pam Nugent
Richmond
