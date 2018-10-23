Betty Austin
Party affiliation:
Democratic
Social media accounts:
https://www.facebook.com/repbettyaustin/
Occupation:
Insurance Agent
Education:
High school
Community Organizations:
Town of Skowhegan, selectwoman; Coburn Park Concert Committee; Skowhegan Economic Development Committee; Centenary United Methodist Church Organist and Layleader; Somerset Expansion of Addiction Care Collaborative
Personal information (hobbies, etc.):
Music
Family status:
2 adult daughters and grandchildren
Years in the Legislature:
2
Committee assignments (if elected):
Transportation Committee
Q&A
1) What legislation do you support, if any, to address the state’s opiate crisis?
Collaboration between the medical community, law enforcement, and the jury system working on prevention and recovery.
2) What legislation do you support, if any, to address failures in the state’s child abuse prevention system?
DHHS reform and more caseworkers to be able to handle the case load.
3) Should schools continue to push forward with proficiency-based diplomas? Why or why not?
Needs to be worked on more so there is not undue testing and inequities in the system.
4) Are you in favor of some type of universal health care for Maine residents? Why, or why not?
Yes, it would be less expensive in the long run and no one should have to choose between health care and food or heat.
5) Do you support Question 1 (the 3.8% tax to fund the home care program)? Why, or why not?
No. We need home health care, but there are too many uncertainties in the question.
6) Are you frustrated by the political sniping, exaggeration and even lies between the parties and their supporters that have threatened progress usually reached through respect and reasoned compromise? If so, what will you personally do to make the situation better?
Yes. I won’t do negative adds.
7) Tell voters something about yourself that they don’t already know, and might surprise them.
I used to be a school bus driver and the kindergarten children would sing songs on our way to school.
Speed Round
Should voters be required to show ID at the polls?
No
-
Business
Textron to buy Waterboro’s Howe and Howe
-
Local & State
Portland landlord appeals massive fine, argues city should have acted sooner
-
Animals
Will this Maine shelter dog get adopted after 4 years?
-
Politics
Shawn Moody says he wants Maine to be ‘Staycationland’ instead of ‘Vacationland’
-
Politics
Independent 1st District candidate files complaint against Republican rival