A Canadian man will spend 30 days in prison and pay a $5,000 fine for importing illegally-taken moose antlers and a moose hide.

Daniel F. Dyer, 57, pled guilty in May and was sentenced Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Bangor. Dyer, an outfitter and guide, is from Plaster Rock, New Brunswick.

Court documents state that Dyer arranged for Richard Eaton of West Virginia to unlawfully harvest a moose in New Brunswick using a license issued to another person. Dyer later brought the moose hide and antlers through Maine, delivering the hide to a taxidermist in Pennsylvania and the antlers to Eaton in West Virginia. Eaton also convicted in federal court in 2014 of receiving the illegally-taken moose. It is not clear what his sentence was.

Judge Jon. D. Levy found that Dyer had obstructed justice by telling Eaton to claim that another guide had shot the moose.

“The cover-up was as bad as, or worse than, the crime itself,” a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office stated.

The investigation was conducted by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Wildlife Enforcement Division of Enviroment Canada (New Brunswick).

