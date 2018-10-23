NEW YORK — Sean “Diddy” Combs has pledged $1 million to a network of charter schools for a new location in the Bronx.
Capital Preparatory Schools has been approved to open the school in September with 160 sixth– and seventh–graders. The goal is to expand to 650 students in grades six through 11 over five years, according to an announcement Tuesday.
The music mogul and Harlem native is a longtime education advocate. He worked closely with Capital Prep founder Steve Perry to expand the network that already has schools in Harlem and Bridgeport, Connecticut.
Diddy says he knows firsthand the importance of quality education.
“I came from the same environment these kids live in every day,” he said in a statement. “I understand the importance of access to a great education, and the critical role it plays in a child’s future. Our school provides historically disadvantaged students with the college and career skills needed to become responsible and engaged citizens for social justice.”
-
Business
Textron to buy Waterboro’s Howe and Howe
-
Local & State
Portland landlord appeals massive fine, argues city should have acted sooner
-
Animals
Will this Maine shelter dog get adopted after 4 years?
-
Politics
Shawn Moody says he wants Maine to be ‘Staycationland’ instead of ‘Vacationland’
-
Politics
Independent 1st District candidate files complaint against Republican rival