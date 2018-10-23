I’m writing to urge my fellow residents of Gardiner and Farmingdale to vote for Thom Harnett for the House. Thom has spent his entire career fighting for workers and Maine people. He worked to protect our environment and natural resources as an assistant attorney general and he organized civil rights teams in schools throughout the state. He’s been an effective community leader and wise steward of taxpayer dollars on the City Council and as mayor of Gardiner. A man of principle, he respects the views of others and understands the value of collaboration. He is an exceptionally good listener and an unusually decent and thoughtful person.

Harnett has shown that he is a fighter for justice, a proven leader, and a tireless advocate for working people. That’s why I’m supporting Harnett for the House, and I urge you to do so, too.

Paula Collier

Gardiner

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: