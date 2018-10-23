IN AUGUSTA Monday at 10 a.m., police are investigating an unspecified incident after a Taylor Street caller’s request for medical rescue.
10:22 a.m., a Western Avenue caller reported theft/shoplifting.
12:25 a.m., a Davenport Street caller reported burglary from a motor vehicle.
12:32 p.m., a Stone Street caller reported an incident of counterfeiting.
12:58 p.m., a Davenport Street caller reported a burglary.
3:27 p.m., a Glenridge Drive caller reported harassment.
4:04 p.m., a Western Avenue caller reported suspicious activity.
4:59 p.m., a Cony Street caller reported harassment.
8:03 p.m., a Western Avenue caller reported suspicious activity.
11:02 p.m., a Page Street caller reported gross sexual assault.
11:32 p.m., a Sewall Street caller reported theft.
IN MONMOUTH Monday at 11:25 p.m., a caller from Main Street reported suspicious activity.
SUMMONSES
IN AUGUSTA Monday at 12:28 p.m., Sandra Lee Watson, 37, of Augusta, and Stephen A. Frappier, 32, of Burnham, were each issued a summons on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer following a report of theft/shoplifting by a Civic Center Drive caller.
ARRESTS
IN AUGUSTA Monday at 2:16 p.m., Janie M. Mullins, 26, of Augusta, was arrested on a warrant at the police station on Union Street.
8:20 p.m., Richard J. Clarke 3rd, was arrested on Davenport Street on two warrants following an attempt to locate.
Tuesday at 12:10 a.m., Scott Forest Holbrook, 54, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of violating condition of release, aggravated criminal mischief and two counts of assault. The arrest followed a report of a general disturbance on Page Street.
3:51 a.m., Christina D. Cruz, 28, of Augusta, was arrested on three warrants after a report of a general disturbance on Patterson Street.
