IN AUGUSTA Monday at 10 a.m., police are investigating an unspecified incident after a Taylor Street caller’s request for medical rescue.

10:22 a.m., a Western Avenue caller reported theft/shoplifting.

12:25 a.m., a Davenport Street caller reported burglary from a motor vehicle.

12:32 p.m., a Stone Street caller reported an incident of counterfeiting.

12:58 p.m., a Davenport Street caller reported a burglary.

3:27 p.m., a Glenridge Drive caller reported harassment.

4:04 p.m., a Western Avenue caller reported suspicious activity.

4:59 p.m., a Cony Street caller reported harassment.

8:03 p.m., a Western Avenue caller reported suspicious activity.

11:02 p.m., a Page Street caller reported gross sexual assault.

11:32 p.m., a Sewall Street caller reported theft.

IN MONMOUTH Monday at 11:25 p.m., a caller from Main Street reported suspicious activity.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA Monday at 12:28 p.m., Sandra Lee Watson, 37, of Augusta, and Stephen A. Frappier, 32, of Burnham, were each issued a summons on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer following a report of theft/shoplifting by a Civic Center Drive caller.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA Monday at 2:16 p.m., Janie M. Mullins, 26, of Augusta, was arrested on a warrant at the police station on Union Street.

8:20 p.m., Richard J. Clarke 3rd, was arrested on Davenport Street on two warrants following an attempt to locate.

Tuesday at 12:10 a.m., Scott Forest Holbrook, 54, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of violating condition of release, aggravated criminal mischief and two counts of assault. The arrest followed a report of a general disturbance on Page Street.

3:51 a.m., Christina D. Cruz, 28, of Augusta, was arrested on three warrants after a report of a general disturbance on Patterson Street.

